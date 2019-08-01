CAMERON — Candice Jones, 32, of Rockdale, was sentenced today to 50 years in prison for her part in the 2017 murder of Emily Hacker.
Jones, originally charged with capital murder, pleaded guilty April 11 to murder as part of a plea deal with the Milam County District Attorney’s office. In exchange for admitting her guilt, Jones’ possible sentence was capped at 50 years.
During the sentencing hearing, R. Scott Magee, a Round Rock attorney who represented Jones, stressed how events in her early life affected her, as well as the affects of her substance abuse and various disorders. Magee asked the judge to give Jones a lesser sentence.
Judge John Youngblood handed down the sentence, which was derived at after a presentence investigation and testimony presented today.
After he announced the sentence, Youngblood said he couldn’t say he would have sentenced Jones to more than 50 years if there was no plea deal, but he could say the sentence would not have been less than 50 years.
As part of the plea deal, Jones waived her right to appeal the sentence.