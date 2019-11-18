ROGERS — A 57-year-old Rogers man was arrested and charged for his alleged sexual contact with a young girl.
Patrick Earl Cockrum turned himself into the Bell County Jail Monday morning after a Nov. 14 complaint was issued against him for indecency with a child by sexual contact — a second-degree felony, Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza said.
Cockrum was in the Bell County Jail Monday, held on an $80,000 bond.
Incidents were reported to the Bell County Sheriff’s Department and were investigated by the Special Crimes Unit, directed by Lt. Michele Cianci.
No arrest affidavit was available Monday by press time.
No arrest record was found for Cockrum on the Texas Department of Public Safety criminal history website.