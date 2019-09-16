Several weapons, including a handgun, shotgun and two rifles, were found in an empty vehicle after shots were fired.
Temple Police officers were at the scene of a reported domestic disturbance at about 1:30 a.m. when they spotted a vehicle — a tan Cadillac — near their location that was stopped. The driver of that vehicle fired four gunshots heard by the officers, agency spokesman Cody Weems said.
It was unknown if the shots were fired at the officers or in a different direction.
The driver left the scene in the 1400 block of Honor Lane, but officers found the Cadillac at Wayman Manor Apartments, 1811 E. Ave. K. No one was in the car.
The Cadillac was identified as one registered to a person with previous felony convictions, Weems said.
The case was active Monday.