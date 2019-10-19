BELTON — Fire Chief Bruce Pritchard’s job is not about the recognitions or taking credit for his department’s successes.
His job comes down to one thing.
“It’s about the firefighters,” he said, sitting behind his wooden desk at the Sparta Fire Station in North Belton. “They are the ones who make this department go — not the chief.”
Pritchard, 52, is in his final two weeks as the leader of the Belton Fire Department. He is retiring after serving four years as fire chief and 29 years with the city of Belton.
“For nearly three decades, from firefighter to fire chief, Chief Pritchard has served the Belton community with distinction,” City Manager Sam Listi said. “He leaves for retirement with our genuine appreciation for his longtime commitment to public safety.”
As Halloween — his retirement date — inches closer, Pritchard still wants the focus to be on his team.
“I might be the one retiring, but it’s all about them,” he said.
Starting as a volunteer
Pritchard — the longest-tenured employee in the city currently and in the Fire Department’s history — started his firefighting career in 1987. His start, though, was in another nearby Bell County community.
“I started volunteering with the Little River-Academy Fire Department back then,” he said. “I was with that department for several years.”
Pritchard enjoyed fighting fires. The action lured him into the job.
But something else caught Pritchard’s attention: Being an emergency medical technician. He trained and eventually became an EMT, and scored a job working at Scott & White Transport.
It was at that job Pritchard grew close with some Belton firefighters. They convinced him to apply to work for their fire department. It made sense for Pritchard to do so. He was about to become a paramedic and he had experience as a Little River-Academy volunteer firefighter.
He got the job in 1990.
‘I never imagined being chief’
“Back in the day, I never imagined being chief,” Pritchard said. “As you grow in the ranks, you either want to get it or you don’t. You either want to get into administration or you just want to stay on the fire truck.”
Listi, the city manager, tapped Pritchard as fire chief in 2015 to succeed Francisco Corona, who retired.
It wasn’t the first time Listi offered the top position in the Fire Department. When then-Fire Chief Roy Harmon retired in 2011, Pritchard — who was the assistant fire chief — was blunt: He did not want the job because he was happy in his position.
Pritchard’s top priority as fire chief always has been increasing personnel and planning for the department’s future.
“I wanted to make a roadmap for the future. I wanted to plan for five, 10 years down the road — even when I’m not here,” he said. “I wanted to create a roadmap so we could be prepared when (interstates) 35 or 14 expand.”
Pritchard’s successor will have a lot of opportunities in their lap, he said.
“He’s got a wealth of opportunities from our recognition status to our fire corps with the outstanding drone,” Pritchard said. “There’s a plan in place for a ladder truck replacement. There’s a plan in place for a fire truck replacement. When 35 or I-14 finally swell up, there’s going to be opportunity for growth there. Everything is set in place. All he has to do is get in the driver’s seat and drive.”
Listi praised Pritchard for his management of the Belton Fire Department.
“Under his leadership, the Belton Fire Department was recognized by the Texas Fire Chiefs Association in 2017 for its commitment to statewide best practices for fire departments, one of only seven fire departments in Texas at the time to achieve such an honor,” the city manager said.
Councilman Craig Pearson said he has known Pritchard for a long time — dating back to before he joined the City Council in 2006.
“I just appreciate the way he worked his way up through the ranks,” Pearson said. “He earned the respect of all those that he serves and with whom he serves. He has been a great servant leader, and we appreciate him and all of the sacrifices he has made to keep our city safe.”
Fire Department’s future
It has not been smooth sailing at the Fire Department under Pritchard’s leadership. It lost 17 firefighters in the past year and a half.
That ultimately pushed the City Council to sign an agreement with private ambulance provider American Medical Response to take over Belton’s emergency medical services. AMR started running EMS here at the beginning of the month.
“I will be the first one to say I did not want to get rid of our EMS. There is probably not a firefighter here that did,” Pritchard said. “Unfortunately in today’s day, it was the right thing to do. Nobody says it won’t come back. This is a trial basis. For what we were presented and the personnel that we lost for whatever reason, it was the best thing to do for the citizens and they are still getting the best care they can get.”
The service switch did have an upside: Allowing the department to have three firefighters on a fire engine — a long-time goal for Pritchard.
“From here on out, there will always be three men on an engine,” the fire chief said. “Each station has a captain. And when that third station — if and when that comes on — it should follow suit.”
‘Ready to let the reigns go’
Pritchard has no regrets about his time as fire chief.
“I’m ready to let the reigns go,” he said. “I have no doubt my replacement will do good things. I have high hopes for the department and the city. I’ve lived and breathed Belton for 29 years.”
Belton spokesman Paul Romer said 18 people have applied to be the city’s next fire chief. Strategic Government Resources — a Keller-based recruitment firm — is conducting a national search.
The city is aiming to select a new fire chief in late December, with the new leader starting in February.
Romer said the city will name an interim fire chief before the end of the month.
“I take great comfort knowing that — not as a fire chief, but as a firefighter in general — I made a difference in people’s lives and I know I made a positive difference in the fire department,” Pritchard said.