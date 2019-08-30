Five new probationary officers will be sworn in Saturday into the Temple Police Department.
These officers will graduate at 11 a.m. from the Central Texas College Police Academy, located on the campus of Central Texas College in Killeen, spokesman Cody Weems said.
At 1 p.m., the officers will be sworn in at the Temple Police Department, located at 209 E. Ave. A.
Joining the Temple Police Department are Dillion Davis, Edwin Guzman, Emily LaBruzzo, Crystan Parker and Lisa VanGilder.
Nine new Temple officers were sworn in during a June ceremony.