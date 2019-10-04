A Temple man convicted on two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child has been found four years after he cut off his ankle monitor.
Cody Lynn Wright, 26, is charged with a sex offender’s duty to register. He was convicted in 2004 as a juvenile on two counts of sexually assaulting two young girls, ages 5 and 6. He was discharged from juvenile custody after seven years.
He is considered a high-risk sex offender, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety sex offender registry.
Wright was located April 26 in the parking lot of a Temple hotel — the Texas Inn at 3309 N. General Bruce Drive — where he allegedly was selling marijuana and methamphetamine.
Wright, a passenger in the vehicle, said he wanted to pick up a soda that had fallen outside the vehicle, so the Temple Police officer reportedly went to Wright’s side of the vehicle. He allegedly saw two large bags on the sidewalk between two rooms. The hotel manager said no one stayed in those rooms.
During the investigation at the scene, the woman told an officer that Wright was selling “dope” so they could get a room for the night. They went to a house, sold marijuana and then went to the motel parking to wait for someone to bring them identification so they could rent a room.
When the police officer arrived, Wright reportedly threw the dope out the window of the car. The woman said Wright “sells dope for money regularly,” according to the affidavit.
The substance in the bags field tested positive for methamphetamine and weighed about 40 grams.
Wright was previously sentenced to nine years in the Texas Youth Commission and was required to register as a sex offender until Oct. 28, 2026, according to an arrest affidavit.
He registered with the Temple Police Department on Jan. 13, 2015, and officers went on Feb. 18, 2015, to the address Wright gave them. The homeowner said Wright left after Jan. 19, 2015, after he cut off his ankle monitor and left.
Wright didn’t register anywhere else and didn’t let police know he was moving, the affidavit said.
Bell County Justice of the Peace David Barfield issued the warrant on March 15, 2015.