There was little room to maneuver at times during the Bobby Henry Day celebration at Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Medical Center on Monday.
Henry, who has Down syndrome, started working at the hospital 27 years ago when it was King’s Daughters Hospital and stayed when it became Scott & White’s children’s hospital eight years ago.
Physicians, nurses, administrators and staff all came by to congratulate Henry on his work anniversary. Temple Mayor Tim Davis presented a proclamation.
Pat and Melissa Mullins have volunteered at Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Medical Center for a number of years and they have supported the hospital as donors since before it opened.
The Mullins were approached by a foundation officer with the hospital about having something named for them in the hospital’s recent expansion project. They weren’t particularly interested in having their name added to anything new and they had already honored their daughters and grandchildren when the children’s hospital opened.
They hit upon the idea of naming the new staff break room after Henry.
“I didn’t know his last name, he’s always been Bobby,” Melissa Mullins said. “Everybody knows him.”
Henry, 55, found out about the room before the Monday event because his name went up on the wall earlier than expected.
An impromptu ceremony was held.
“I was on my way to a Bible study class and I don’t know where Pat was, but we got here and met Bobby in the hospital lobby and told him about the break room being named for him,” Melissa Mullins said. “He was shocked and started crying and then we all began to cry.”
Henry was equally surprised when he arrived at the break room Monday afternoon and realized it was filled with friends and hospital coworkers who were there to celebrate his work anniversary. People came and went, with his co-workers leaving as their breaks ended, only to be replaced by others whose breaks were beginning. He got his fair share of hugs.
“Bobby is so sweet and he always has a smile on his face,” Pat Mullins said. “He is so conscientious.”
Kevin Graves, assistant vice president of Hospitality at Baylor Scott & White Health, knew Henry was a big fan of the Dallas Cowboys and presented him with a Cowboy helmet signed by wide receiver Amari Cooper.
“This is a special day because of Bobby’s impact on our patients, our employees and community,” Graves said.
Henry’s parents, Leonard and Ruth Henry, attended the party.
Bobby Henry and his father have season tickets to the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor football games.
He starts his work day by getting a count of inpatients, the number of surgeries and special procedures scheduled for the day, Sharyl Rogers with Hospitality Services at McLane Children’s said.
“Bobby will do whatever is asked of him,” she said.
Tonya Daly has been Henry’s supervisor for five years.
“Bobby arrives at work happy and with a good attitude and he works hard,” Daly said.
Henry cleans up bathrooms and picks up trash and keeps the different offices in the hospital supplied with whatever they need. He also greets everyone he comes across with a smile.
Henry said he was surprised by the Bobby Henry Day celebration.
As the party wound down, he took a break from eating a piece of cake to try on the football helmet, which fit perfectly.