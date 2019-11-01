A coordinated chant broke out during a debate Friday.
Each syllable lingered in the air.
This was not a debate among Democrats running for the White House nor was it one of the president’s famous rallies.
No, it was a debate among nine Tarver Elementary students over what their campus mascot should be.
“Tim-ber-wolves! Tim-ber-wolves! Tim-ber-wolves!” Tarver students chanted, sitting with their legs criss-crossed in rows on the white tile of their cafeteria.
That animal is not the sole contender. Tarver students are also considering Toros and Texans for their mascot. Election Day is Tuesday.
“This is a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” Principal Aubrey Brooke Itz said, standing in front of the crowd of visibly — and audibly — excited students. “It might not happen again.”
Each mascot had a trio of fifth-graders trying to persuade their fellow students to vote for their candidate.
Students Kaydence McNeely, Arianna Rodriguez and Jacob Rouse pushed for the Tarver Toros.
“Toros are intimidating and strong,” Jacob said in his opening statement, explaining that the animal is healthy and strong — two of Tarver Elementary’s qualities.
Bella Parker, Nyveah Williams and Ruby Shaffer pitched the case for the Tarver Timberwolves.
“We, as a school, stay together and don’t leave anyone out,” Ruby said. “Timberwolves are smart. For example, having a smart mascot will encourage us to be smarter.”
Jenna Kate Benedick, Alexa Rodriguez and Alexandra Bui wanted their new mascot to be the Tarver Texans.
“Texans are known for their kindness,” Alexa said, bringing up the Lone Star State’s one-word motto, friendship. “Here, at Tarver, we should all be friends.”
It wouldn’t be a debate without some friendly barbs being thrown.
The Tarver Texans, Nyveah argued, did not make sense because their school colors are gray and silver while Texas’ colors are red, white and blue.
Alexandra rebutted Nyveah’s point. The Tarver Texans supporter said wolves are often the villains in fairy tales and that would put a bad perception on their school. She also pointed out that Texas is not home to any timberwolves.
Alexandra did not leave the other mascot candidate unscathed.
“Hardly anyone knows what toros are,” she said.
Bella pushed back on the idea of wolves always being seen as a villain.
“Our mascot’s appearance will be so it doesn’t scare the other kids,” she said, emphasizing timberwolves would be a unique mascot for the area. “We’re not the bad guys.”
Jacob admitted that, yes, toros — the Spanish word for bull — can be seen as scary and aggressive — at times.
“Yes, we do attack — only when bothered,” he said.
Itz reminded students that they each get one vote — and one vote only. She encouraged students to show up to class Tuesday otherwise they lose their chance at helping select their campus’ mascot.