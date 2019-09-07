BELTON — A Belton High School graduate who is now a renowned opera singer will perform next week at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor.
A special performance by baritone David Pershall, a Temple native, will open the 2019-20 performing arts season. The concert will be held at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Baugh Performance Hall of the Sue & Frank Mayborn Performing Arts Center, 810 N. Main St. in Belton.
As a child, Pershall studied at the UMHB Conservatory of Music before attending Baylor University, where he earned his bachelor of music degree. He later earned an artist diploma and a master of music degree from the Yale School of Music. He also graduated from both San Francisco Opera’s Merola Program and the Virginia Opera Resident Artist Program.
Pershall was the baritone soloist in “Carmina Burana” with the Hartford Symphony Orchestra, and in “A Sea Symphony” with the Eastern Connecticut Symphony Orchestra. His debut recital at the San Francisco Opera was lauded by the San Francisco Chronicle as being “wonderful to witness.”
Opera News praised Pershall as a rising star. He has been celebrated around the world for his “passionate and resonant” performance by The New York Times.
Tickets cost $20 for adults, $10 for seniors and children ages 6-18. Tickets can be purchased in person at the Sue & Frank Mayborn Performing Arts Center or online at www.ticketreturn.com. UMHB students and alumni may present a valid CruCard in person at the ticket office to receive a complimentary ticket. The ticket office is open noon to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
For more information call 254-295-5999 or email pac@umhb.edu. The performance is sponsored by the UMHB College of Visual and Performing Arts.