Emily DeGraaff doesn’t remember how old she was when she took her first plane ride at a Flying Vikings event in Temple.
“I know I was in elementary school the last time I was up in one of the planes, but I remember it was so much fun,” DeGraaff said.
DeGraaff’s younger sister was in the back seat during the ride yelling at her sister to do a loop.
DeGraaff is now a junior at Temple High School and the Texas Bioscience Institute.
The Flying Vikings will be at Draughon-Miller Central Texas Regional Airport, 7720 Airport Road in Temple, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday to provide plane rides for special needs children.
Children, ages 6-18, with chronic illness or a physical disability can sign up for free rides. Limited flying space is available and determined by the number of volunteer pilots available that day.
DeGraaff said she met someone with a disability who was soon turning 18.
“I told them they have to attend one the Flying Vikings events before they age out,” she said.
Flying Vikings had planned a flying day in Temple earlier in the year, but it was rained out.
“If it’s raining or very windy, we won’t be flying,” Paul Hansen, founder of Flying Vikings, said.
In addition there are typically other activities for the children on the day of the event, including face painting and crafts projects. Car and motorcycle aficionados have been known to show up for a car or biker show. There’s always plenty of food.
During the flight, the pilot will tell the passenger that he’s going to transfer the controls to him or her. The guest pilot will then make the decisions. Not to worry, the pilot still can control of the plane.
A parent can go up with their child, but they will be sitting in the back seat.
“It’s really all about the kids,” Hansen said. “We want them to make a fun memory on Saturday.”
Flying Vikings began in Temple and initially stayed in the Central Texas area, adding Georgetown, Killeen and Waco. Since then it has started holding events in other states.
In 2020, Flying Vikings will have events in Waco, McGregor, Temple, Killeen, College Station, Lufkin and out-of-state locations.
Flying Vikings is a nonprofit and donations from individuals and corporations keep it in the air. Donations are used to purchase supplies for events and cover the operations of the program. Each event costs thousands of dollars.
“People think fuel is the primary cost, but funds go toward the items needed to run an office — insurance, printing, mailing and replacement parts,” Hansen said.
There’s limited space. For information, see Flying Vikings Facebook page, visit flyingvikings.org, email infor@flyingvikings.org or call 254-458-7055.