SALADO — Skydiving is hard.
Setting aside the need to land correctly after falling 6,000 feet, there are a lot of variables. Wendy Faulkner, a 26-year veteran skydiver, certainly had to deal with her share of challenges Tuesday.
She had to deal with wind, three large construction tractors and aiming for a taut ribbon. Faulkner was the proverbial scissors at a ribbon cutting on Tuesday to mark the beginning of the Salado Airport’s $2.5 million renovation project.
“It was challenging — especially with all the construction equipment in the way you’re having to make sure you don’t go long or short. Trying to get the right spot was definitely challenging,” Faulkner said. “The wind makes it more challenging because you don’t quite know how much forward speed you’re going to have when you’re going to land.”
Mark Pollack, the owner of the Salado Airport, purchased the 50-acre property 14 years ago.
He said the revitalization of the airport, located south of Salado at 15771 Interstate 35 Frontage Road, has been a long time coming. He planned to renovate the airport when he bought it, but the economy crashed, halting his plans.
“We started three years ago in earnest,” Pollack told the Telegram. “We formed the Salado Airport LLC and took on some partners, did all of the engineering, got it all recorded and finally everything is ready to go and we’re selling lots.”
The first phase of the renovation includes a paved runway and the construction of 72 hangers.
The hangers will be built to the buyer’s needs. Hanger use is unrestricted, and can be used for commercial or residential use.
So far, nine hanger lots have been sold, according to a news release. The lots range in price from $52,500 to $119,920.
Pollack is planning for additional phases to continue to revitalize the airport.
“Phase two hasn’t been designed yet,” he said. “It could be larger commercial buildings. We haven’t figured out what’s going to fit best yet.”
This project is sorely needed in Central Texas, Pollack said.
“If you go to any of the airports in a 50-mile radius of here, there is zero hanger space available,” he said. “There is a 5- to 7-year waiting list for hangers. I’ve been in aviation all my life. It’s a perfect opportunity to solve some of that hanger problem.”