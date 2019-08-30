A Temple man facing trial Feb. 3, 2020, was in federal custody Thursday for violation of his federal probation.
The trial date for John Ernest Burroughs was set in the 27th District Court, where Judge John Gauntt presides, according to Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza.
Burroughs, Joshua Chance Adkins and James Edward Mercer are each charged with impersonating a public servant — a third-degree felony.
Adkins’ trial date is also Feb. 3. Mercer’s pretrial date is Oct. 3, according to Garza.
Burroughs was convicted in September 2015 for theft of property more than $1,500 but less than $20,000 from financial institutions — a federal crime. He deposited bad checks he wrote on a USAA Credit Union account into an account at Navy Federal Credit Union and immediately withdrew the funds — leaving his account overdrawn by $9,232.40.
He never repaid the total amount he owed the financial institutions and was delinquent on court costs and in his monthly supervision fee.
Burroughs’ five-year deferred adjudication probation sentence was extended in May for a year because he committed a misdemeanor theft by check offense in 2018. Then he allegedly re-offended when he reportedly pretended during a traffic stop that he was a Bell County law enforcement officer.
The men were acting as bond apprehension agents. Burroughs isn’t a licensed bail bondsman or bounty hunter, because of his having both felony and misdemeanor convictions. He was working for Anderson &White Bail Bonds at the time of his arrest.
The three former firefighters were indicted in July by a Bell County grand jury on the impersonation charge. Each man could be sentenced to between 2 and 10 years in prison if convicted.