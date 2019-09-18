LITTLE RIVER-ACADEMY — Dozens of balloons floated up from Academy Middle School Wednesday as hundreds of students solemnly watch their ascent.
Some students, teachers and guests had tears well up in their eyes at the gathering — a celebration of two new metal benches being dedicated at the school, and a remembrance of Aiden Martin for whom the benches were dedicated to.
Aiden, a 14-year-old Academy student, died last year in an ATV accident. The dedication of the two benches on Wednesday marked the year anniversary since Martin died.
Before the benches were revealed, Pastor Brent Boatwright and Academy Middle School principal Glenell Bankhead spoke to those gathered about Aiden. They encouraged those in the crowd to follow the example Aiden set, which was exemplified by the “Aiden Strong” slogan the community used during the time of his accident and death.
“We decided at the end of last year that we just wanted something here at our school that reminded us of Aiden,” Bankhead said. “Benches are something that you can go sit and reflect on. You can pray, you can think, and sometimes, when people are in distress they just sit.”
Dedication of the two benches came after students raised the needed money through a fundraising campaign held by the middle school. While the cost of the two custom-made benches was $550, the donations given to construct the benches came to a total of $1,407.
The prices of the two benches were reduced to simply the cost of materials after three local businesses — Lawson Welding, Jay’s Shop and Tin Knockers — donated their time for free.
The leftover $857 will be used to fund a scholarship in Aiden’s honor, his uncle Bill Menn said. The scholarship will go towards paying for students to be a part of college-level classes at the high school.
The identical benches feature the Academy Independent School District color scheme of green and yellow. Two large A’s in yellow paint form the sides of the bench. The backs of both benches have the phrase “Aiden Strong” cut out of them. The bench has “In Loving Memory” at the base of the benches.
“We knew that we wanted the ‘Aiden Strong’ logo in the back, and we knew we wanted to represent Academy,” Daniel Lawson of Lawson Welding, said. “We just put our heads together and came up with the A’s. It was all a collective idea, we just knocked it out.”
Bankhead said the school is looking at other ways to help students honor Aiden.