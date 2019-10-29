BELTON — An 18-wheeler traveling southbound at about 2:28 a.m. Tuesday on Interstate 35 hit several vehicles, including a Belton fire engine, city of Belton spokesman Paul Romer said. No major injuries were reported.
The wreck occurred near the Interstate 14 overpass on southbound I-35.
The fire engine was at the scene as it blocked lanes for a wreck that happened earlier. The 18-wheeler hit the engine, a tow truck and a vehicle being towed, according to Romer.
Three firefighters in the engine when the crash happened had what looked to be minor injuries, so they were transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple as a precaution.
The fire truck had significant damage and had to be towed, Romer said.
The amount of damage to the tow truck is still unknown.
A large piece of debris from the crash was on northbound I-35 and was hit by another 18-wheeler. A small diesel leak developed on the road. This led to the temporary closure of a northbound lane for the spill’s cleanup.
Southbound I-35 was closed following the early morning crash, but reopened before 7 a.m. Traffic was slow to clear from the area, and access roads were still backed up as of 7:50 a.m.
Temple Fire & Rescue provided backup coverage in Belton after the crash, Romer said.