Temple High School junior Justin Watkins has been cultivating his knowledge of construction for years.
His family was in the construction business when he was younger, and he lent a helping hand when it came to hanging sheetrock or framing the walls of a house.
The 17-year-old was one of a handful of students in the CTE construction program that recently finished erecting a 10-by-10-foot shed that will benefit the school’s golf team.
“I thought it was kind of an easy task because I’ve done construction in the past,” Watkins said. “I was in charge of doing the siding, framing and roofing.”
Watkins’ existing knowledge of construction proved useful, as he often shared his expertise with his fellow builders.
“I go step-by-step and explain each and every detail on whatever it is we are working on … whether it is marking the boards or showing someone how to set your air compressor to the right pressure,” Watkins said. “If you don’t set the air compressor properly, the boards can split and nails can go flying out of your hand.”
His classmate, Francisco Ortiz, helped piece together the lumber he cut throughout the project. Ortiz — a 17-year-old with aspirations of going into the biomedical engineering industry — said the golf team was incredibly grateful for their time and effort that went into the project.
Golfers previously needed to transport their clubs and miscellaneous equipment to Sammons Golf Links, 2727 W Adams Ave., situated just over a mile away from campus. The constant shifting of equipment was troublesome, and golf coach Allen Roark said he is elated for their newly constructed storage.
“We’re not going to be forced to haul our stuff back and forth on a daily basis, and parents won’t need to show up with golf clubs,” Roark said. “We haven’t had a secure location to keep our equipment for a long time, and last year I got to thinking about how the CTE program would be a perfect partnership.”
Roark — a 1984 alumnus of Temple High — noted how the project would also be beneficial to Sammons Golf Links, since the team has utilized a good chunk of their on-site storage.
“It’s going to be a positive thing for the golf course, because we keep a lot of equipment in their shed … so that’s going to open up a lot of space for them, too,” Roark said. “Students are really excited about not having to move equipment around, and possibly have clubs going missing. Everything is going to be there waiting for them every day.”
Although students have just recently completed the shed, they’re already looking for their next challenge.
“They keep asking when we’re doing the next project, so we’ll get started on the next project once we get this shed out of here,” CTE teacher Paul Gonzales said.