BELTON — A former city of Temple employee pleaded guilty Monday to injury to a child after he sexually assaulted a girl for at least three years.
Thomas Dean Spurlock, 40, of Temple, was originally charged with indecency with a child by sexual contact.
Spurlock is set to be sentenced Jan. 30, Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza said.
The case was heard in the Bell County 264th District Court with Judge Paul LePak presiding.
Spurlock could be sentenced to from two to 10 years in prison, according to the Texas Penal Code.
He was a utility technician in the Public Works Department who was put on unpaid administrative leave in August 2016 when the investigation came to the city’s attention. Spurlock’s employment ended Aug. 26, 2016, spokeswoman Laurie Simmons said.
The girl, who was 18 when she made an outcry, said things progressed from Spurlock touching her through clothing to sexual intercourse when she turned 17 years old.
The first person the girl told about what she went through beginning when she was 15 years old was her youth pastor, an arrest affidavit said.