Power outages were reported across Central Texas early Monday morning following a series of overnight thunderstorms. More than 300 customers were affected by outages in Temple and more than 1,600 customers were affected by power outages in the Killeen area, according to Oncor.
Power was expected to be restored to most location in the Temple area by about 8 a.m. and customers in the Killeen area should have their power back by about 9:30 a.m., according to Oncor.
Isolated thunderstorms will remain possible through sunrise this morning southeast of a Cameron-to-Palestine line with an exiting line of storms, according to the National Weather Service. No severe weather is expected the remainder of the morning.
Another cold front will bring thunderstorm chances back to the region on Thursday, according to the NWS.