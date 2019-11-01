WACO — A man received a sentence of life in federal prison after he admitted that he committed two armed bank robberies – one in Temple and another in Hewitt, according to a news release from Daryl Fields, spokesman for the United States Attorney’s Office, Western District of Texas.
Dallas Scott Bohanan, 25, admitted on May 14 that on Nov. 23, 2016, he robbed the Temple Santa Fe Community Bank. He took about $4,550. Then on Feb. 5, 2019, he robbed the Pointwest Bank in Hewitt, getting away with about $3,500.
Bohanan fired his gun during the two bank robberies and during a third on Nov. 15, 2016, at Chase Bank on North New Road in Waco.
He faced a minimum sentence of 30 years in federal prison and up to 80 years in federal prison in connection with his admitted crimes.
Bohanan was also sentenced to life in prison on each of the firearms charges, which will run concurrently with each other. He will spent 97 months in prison on each bank robbery charge, and they will run concurrently with each other but consecutively to the life sentence, U.S. District Judge Alan Albright said.
He was also ordered to pay a $250,000 fine and $12,130.46 in restitution.
Bohanan admitted he fired at least two rounds in the direction of a law enforcement officer and left the scene in a vehicle used in previous bank robberies. During a vehicle pursuit, Bohanan fired two shotgun rounds at a police vehicle that chased him and hit an officer in the arm. Bohanan lost control of the vehicle, crashed but managed to leave the crash site on foot. He was later caught by Waco Police officers.