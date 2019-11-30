In a city full of medical facilities, clinics and hospitals, Temple might soon be adding one more. This time, however, the clients at this hospital will be a bit more hairy than most others.
The Temple City Council will consider the first reading of an ordinance Thursday to allow the conversion of a single-family home near Crossroads Park into a veterinary hospital. While the zoning for the proposed business site supports veterinary hospitals, it requires Council approval.
Zoning near the 4.62-acre property, 610 Hilliard Road, has been changing to general retail uses according to the city, similar to how the new hospital will be viewed.
In a 2018 tour around the city, City Manager Brynn Myers told the Telegram homeowners who lived in between Crossroads Park and West Adams Avenue would be allowed to shift their zoning to be more office or retail focused. The park is expected to attract sports tournaments and lead to an increase in traffic on the road.
If approved, a building on the land would be converted into the veterinary hospital. City officials have proposed some restrictions on what animals can be kept on the property. The hospital will be able to treat most of the usual pets, but will be unable to take care of livestock.
In addition to the restriction on what animals can be treated at the hospital, city staff has recommended the City Council have the business construct a sidewalk and a 6-foot fence on the property.
A proposed layout of what the hospital could look like shows the business would have a variety of medical- and kennel-related facilities. The layout shows space for three exam rooms, a lab, an intensive care unit, a surgery suite, dental suite and room for cats and dogs.
Local veterinarian Suzanne Brown, who is hoping to purchase the property if the City Council approves the ordinance, declined to discuss her plans for the property until she owned it and the zoning was approved.
Brown has worked in many local veterinarian offices, including the Belton Small Animal Hospital, and is the owner of Central Texas Mobile Veterinary Ultrasound.
The City Council will vote on the ordinance during its meeting at 5 p.m. Thursday in the City Council chambers of the Temple Municipal Building, 2 N. Main St.