ROGERS — Friends and family turned out Sunday afternoon to dedicate the Rogers Volunteer Fire Department’s main station, renaming it the Bob Green Memorial Fire Station.
Rogers Fire Chief Ernest Stroud said Green served as fire chief from the mid 1960s until about 2000 and continued as a volunteer firefighter until his death in 2016.
“He was a tremendous person for the fire department,” Stroud said. “It didn’t matter what was going on in his life. He spent his 40th birthday at a truck crash on the side of the road.”
Richard Franklin, 72, has served with the fire department for 46 years and still volunteers.
“Bob was real steady,” Franklin said. “He was always there.”
Darrel Murrow, 52, a former volunteer firefighter, said the department started the junior division when he was 16.
“Bob Green was just a great guy and taught me everything I know,” he said.
Wilburn Murrow, 76, said he served with the department from 1975-2008. He’s had an operation, he said, that left him unable to handle the smoke.
“If you did something wrong, he wouldn’t chew you out in front of the whole bunch,” he said of Green. “He’d get you off by yourself.”
Before unveiling a plaque on the front wall of the fire station, Stroud thanked everyone for coming.
“I know Bob touched a lot of people’s hearts around this area,” he said.
The Rev. Will Passmore, pastor of Little River Country Church and formerly pastor of the First Baptist Church of Rogers, said he served many years as the fire department chaplain.
“I appreciate what they do in service to this community,” he said of the firefighters.
Stroud said Green loved the community and did everything he could for it.
“His first job was the fire department,” Stroud said. “You could tell Bob something was wrong with a fire truck, and he’d quit what he was doing and come to the fire department and fix that truck.”
Volunteers built the main fire station in 1960, Stroud said. The city has two additional stations, eight fire engines and about 25 volunteer firefighters, he said. The fire department’s annual budget of about $100,000 comes primarily through donations from the public, he said.
“We haven’t bought any new trucks lately,” he said. “We’re still trying to pay off some of the older ones.”
The department is equipped with a thermal imaging camera and is in the process of buying new rescue equipment. That should include struts, used to stabilize vehicles after a traffic accident. Not long ago they bought five sets of bunker gear for a total of $20,000, he said.