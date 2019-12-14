After a year of projects and improvements to Temple, city officials are ready to reveal the progress made with federal grant money to the public in two meetings.
Temple’s Neighborhood Services Department will hold two meetings Tuesday to review and discuss the results of the 2018-19 Community Development Block Grant Annual Action Plan. The meetings, which are open to the public, will tell residents progress made on the plan.
Both meetings will be held at the Historic Post Office, 101 N. Main St., with the first scheduled at 9 a.m. and the second at 5:30 p.m.
This CDBG funding comes from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, and is used to fund projects aimed at helping those in moderate- and low-income residences. Temple has used these funds in order to remove urban blight, improve infrastructure, develop housing improvement strategies and revitalize neighborhoods.
In the past, a large amount of the funds was used to try and fix up old houses, but due to regulations limiting how much could be used per house the city had to redirect those funds into other projects. One such project was the refurbishing of a two-block section of South Seventh Street, which cost the city $635,000.
Funding from the grant is often mixed with money contributed by the city to increase the number of projects officials are able to work on, and the scale of those projects.
In addition to the city contributing its own funds to these projects, it also has partnered with 10 other organizations in the past. Together, the city and these organizations have helped serve 5,009 residents since 2015, according to officials.