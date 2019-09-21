Central Texas high school and college students are invited to submit entries for the 40th annual Central Texas Art Competition and Exhibition.
The competition — sponsored by Altrusa International of Temple and the Temple South Rotary Club — is coordinated by the Temple College Visual Arts Department. It is open to students from six area colleges and universities and 34 area high schools, with separate divisions for high school and college students.
Students from the following high schools and colleges may enter the competition: Academy, Aquilla, Bartlett, Belton, Bruceville-Eddy, Buckholts, Central Texas Christian School (Temple), Copperas Cove, Ellison (Killeen), Florence, Gatesville, Gateway College Prep (Georgetown), Georgetown, Granger, Harker Heights, Holland, Holy Trinity (Temple), Hutto, Jarrell, Killeen, Milano, McGregor, Moody, Rockdale, Rogers, Rosebud-Lott, Salado, Shoemaker (Killeen), Taylor, Temple, Thorndale, Thrall, Troy, C.H. Yoe (Cameron), University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, Central Texas College, Southwestern University, McLennan Community College, Temple College and Texas State Technical College-Williamson County.
Work accepted for the competition includes original paintings, photography, ceramics, sculpture, drawings, prints and jewelry.
Entries must be dropped off in person at the gallery of the Temple College Visual Arts Complex, 2101 S. Fifth St., in Temple, on either Nov. 7 or Nov. 11, between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Identification cards that must be attached to each entry may be downloaded at http://templejc.edu/programs/visual-arts/central-texas-art-competition-exhibition/
The competition will be juried by Kyle Chaput, assistant professor of printmaking and drawing at Baylor University. Six $125 Awards of Excellence and two $50 honorable mention Awards will be presented in each division, as well as a special Juror’s Award of $200.
The exhibition will open at 6 p.m. Nov. 16 in the gallery of the Temple College Visual Arts Department with an artists’ reception and presentation of awards.
Entries may be picked up from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 3.