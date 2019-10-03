BELTON — A man allegedly drove a vehicle with two young children in it while he’d been drinking, had THC in his system and had taken a controlled substance.
Markeith Alphonzo Nash, 27, of Temple, was indicted Wednesday for driving while intoxicated with a child under the age of 15 in the vehicle.
The children were 10 months old and 3 years old, according to an arrest affidavit.
He reportedly had bloodshot and glassy eyes and slurred speech, plus the Belton Police officer who stopped him for reckless driving on East Sixth Avenue said he smelled fresh marijuana coming from the vehicle.
Nash allegedly failed the field sobriety tests and refused to take a blood test. A search warrant ordered him to undergo the blood test, which came back positive for alcohol, THC and Alprazolam.
Alprazolam is a controlled substance that can impair memory, judgment and coordination. Combined with alcohol or other substances, it can slow breathing and possibly lead to death.
Nash was in the Bell County Jail Wednesday, held in lieu of a $25,000 bond. One charge against him had been dismissed, and he was sentenced on the other charge — a Class A misdemeanor.
Charles Andrew Gordon
Charles Andrew Gordon, 51, of Temple, was indicted in connection with a Killeen home burglary.
The indictment said Gordon intended to commit theft when he broke into the home.
Gordon was also looking for a place to sleep, he told a Killeen Police officer on July 6, according to an affidavit.
Property missing from the home included motorcycles and motorcycle parts, comic books, swords, a suitcase and tools. A suspicious Jeep near the home had property that belonged to the homeowner.
After he waived his rights, Gordon said he drove the Jeep to the house but said he didn’t take anything, the affidavit said.
Charged with burglary of a habitation, Gordon was jailed on a $50,000 bond.
Stephen Jerome Roder
Indicted for an alleged aggravated sexual assault of a child was Stephen Jerome Roder, 26, of Belton.
Roder was held on a $200,000 bond.
He allegedly sexually assaulted a 13-year-old girl in May, and she reported to a friend and then a Belton school counselor that she might be pregnant by someone she knew well, an arrest affidavit said.
Belton Police officers assisted the Temple Police Department in Roder’s arrest on July 3 at a residence in the 2200 block of Montrose Place.
The victim was interviewed at the Children’s Advocacy Center, and she described the alleged May sexual assaults.
In a written statement, Roder confessed to the sexual assault of the 13-year-old girl, the affidavit said. The affidavit didn’t say whether or not the alleged victim was pregnant.
Others indictments
• Charlotte Pursche, 26, of Troy, possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
• Jose M. Martinez-Cardenas, 42, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams.
• Harold Alonzo Morton III, 31, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams.
• Diego C. Martinez, 25, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams.
• Bobi Jo Salazar aka Bobi Jo Calamese, 43, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams.
• Aaron James Silcott, 21, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance 1-A over 8,000 abuse units.
• Logan Michael Stratton, 23, of Temple, tampering with physical evidence.
The grand jury issued 19 true bills.