BELTON — George Powell was brought back this morning to the Bell County Jail after the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals granted a writ of habeas corpus relief.
As of 11:15 a.m., no bond was set.
Powell was sentenced in 2009 to 28 years in prison for a Killeen aggravated robbery, but the Innocence Project of Texas took on his case because it was believed he was not guilty of the crime.
The court agreed that Bell County prosecutors withheld evidence from his trial lawyers that could have proven him innocent. Also, the same prosecutors also presented perjured testimony by their star witness, according to the Court of Appeals.
Powell’s attorneys, Innocence Project Executive Director Michael Ware and Walter Reaves, filed a motion to expedite his return to Bell County and hope that a reasonable bond is granted — hopefully a personal bond — until his new trial begins.