BELTON — The bedazzled bras worn during annual Bra Brunch fetched $11,425 for the American Cancer Society.
The seventh annual Central Texas Bra Bunch, Bras on Broadway, was Tuesday at the Bell County Expo.
Ashley Armstrong, community development manager with the American Cancer Society, said she’s been amazed that this event continues to grow year to year.
“It has been wonderful to watch,” Armstrong said.
Nineteen men, some regulars to the brunch, modeled decorated bras as they sashayed down the runway, which weaved its way through the room.
“Lion King” was a favorite.
Dr. Robert Perry wore Hakuna Ma-Ta-Tas while Ike Shaw modeled King Mufas-bra. Shaw’s outfit included an orange mane and greenery and it raised the largest amount on money in the auction, $2,800.
Guy Fowler paid homage to “Rocky Horror Picture Show” with his bra, Sweet She-She’s. He started with a strip tease and ended with him with a feather boa and embellished hat, gloves, black skirt, bustier, pearls, high heels, hose and garter. Fowler’s bra went for $1,800.
Fowler and Shaw held an impromptu dance-off toward the end of the show.
Jacob Bates, representing Tevye in “Fiddler on the Roof,” had “If I Were a Rich Man,” as musical accompaniment.
Darryl Lynce wore a Big Kitties bra with two cat eyes, representing the musical Cats.
Other models included: Brett Turner, “Saturday Night Live”; Norman Northen, “Once On This Island”; Michael Washam, “Aladdin”; Chris Rogers, “Beauty and the Beast”; Artis Alexander, “Burlesque”; Pete Sousa, “Hello Dolly”; Chip Howell, “Phantom of the Opera”; Marcus Melendez, “Mary Poppins”; Kris Radcliffe, “Mama Mia”; Sam Wright, “Wicked”; Charles Devincy, “The Little Mermaid”; Stephen King, “Little Shop of Horrors”; Mike Boley, “Grease”; and Antonio Delgado Jr., “Moulin Rouge.”
The fan favorite is decided by how many dollar bills the model has when he returns back stage. Participants can also vote by using the cards available on the table. Alexander garnered the fan favorite honor.
Karen Dungan, representing the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, talked about the need of those attending the event to vote “yes” on Nov. 5 for Proposition 6, which will allow the Texas Legislature to increase the maximum amount of bonds for the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas from $3 billion to $6 billion.
“The reason I do this is because I’m a 25-year cancer survivor,” Dungan said.
The Cancer Prevention and Research Institute was created in 2009 after voters approved Proposition 15 in 2007. Proposition 15 authorized the state to issue $3 billion in bonds for the institute’s operations; making grants for researching the causes of cancer and cures, mitigation, and developing cures; mitigation procedures; and prevention protocols and services.
As of May 1, 2019, the institute had issued $2.26 billion in grants. According to the Texas House Research Organization, the state is projected to run out of bonds for the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute between 2020 and 2022.
Because of the institute, Texas is second only to the American Cancer Society in the amount of funding it provides to cancer researchers in the state.
Next year’s bra brunch is set for Oct. 6, 2020.