Fancy H. Jezek, judge of the 426th judicial district court of Bell County, has announced she will not seek re-election at the end of her term in Dec. 2020.
Then-Governor Rick Perry appointed Jezek in Jan. 2007. The first judge to serve in the 426th district, she has been elected three times. By the end of her current term she will have served 14 years.
“It has been my honor and my privilege to serve this community,” she said in a news release. “I am proud of the work we have done and am grateful for this opportunity.”
Jezek practiced law in Bell County from 1980 until her appointment. She has served as president of the Bell-Lampasas-Mills Counties Bar Association. As judge, she was twice named Public Sector Lawyer of the Year by the Bell County Bar Association.