After another cold night Tuesday, in which Temple saw temperatures dipping down well below freezing, the Salvation Army in Temple saw people use their cold weather shelter.
Three people sought shelter Tuesday night compared to eight who used the shelter Monday night.
Temperatures are expected to slowly rise over the next several days, with highs expected to once again reach the 70s on Monday.
Despite these rising highs, the cold weather shelter might once again open up if the nightly lows drop to 35 degrees Fahrenheit when wet or 32 degrees when dry.