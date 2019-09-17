LAMPASAS — A cow and calf clinic will be held Wednesday in Lampasas.
The event, presented by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension offices of Burnet and Lampasas counties, starts at 8:30 a.m. with registration and refreshments. Presentations will run from 9 a.m. to noon.
The event will be held at the Lampasas County Farm Bureau, 1793 N. U.S. Highway 281. Three Texas Department of Agriculture general continuing education units are available.
The clinic’s cost is $15.
The featured speaker is Dr. John Tomacek, an AgriLife Extension wildlife specialist in Thrall.
Topics to be discussed by Tomacek include:
• “Diversifying Ranch Income: Alternative wildlife enterprises”
• “Is it Right for Me? Developing a wildlife-watching business on your property”
• “What’s in a Lease? Considerations for setting hunting and wildlife watching lease terms.”
“We wanted this clinic to include discussions on additional ways your ranch can provide income, beyond cattle,” said Heath Lusty, AgriLife Extension specialist in Lampasas County. “We are excited to have Dr. Tomacek on hand to share his experiences and expertise with our attendees.”
For more information, call the AgriLife Extension office in Lampasas County at 512-556-8271.