The Temple school board on Monday approved $5.4 million in renovations to the James W. Hardin Swimming Center at Temple High School.
The renovations — financed by 2015 bond funds — will bring various improvements to a facility constructed back in the 1980s, Assistant Superintendent of Finance and Operations Kent Boyd said.
Boyd acknowledged that while the swimming pools themselves are in relatively good shape, the structure and facility are not.
“We’ve met for a considerable amount of time looking for needs and adjusting the budget to get what we needed,” Boyd said. “We met with swim parents and coaches to receive input from them on some things they’d like to see.”
The center is currently about 14,000 square feet but will expand to more than 20,000 square feet once completed.
Superintendent Dr. Bobby Ott expressed his gratitude for the upcoming improvements.
“The quality and the longevity of the facility have not been compromised, and I really think the parents, students, coaches and competitors are going to be excited,” Ott said. “You’re really talking about continuing the overall re-up of the high school and it’s really going to be a fantastic high school.… Job well done to everybody.”
Boyd also highlighted how poor air circulation is a current issue, but will be resolved during the facility’s renovations.
“One of the issues that we had with the older facility is circulation … it’s not good,” Boyd said. “That creates a lot of the humidity problems that you have, and any swim center will need to negate that issue. This center has a completely redesigned ventilation system that will move across the water better in a way that should minimize those problems.”
The improved facility will be brighter than the old center as it will have new light fixtures supplemented by natural light. Seating will allow more than 400 spectators — double the amount the current center can hold.
“The thing I’m excited about is what we’re getting for the money,” Boyd said. “We’ve worked hard on this and I appreciate everyone on the design team and the construction management team.”
Athletes in the swimming program will be relocated after the current season, but the district and team are still working to determine a temporary space,” assistant athletic director Steve Prentiss said.
Construction is expected to begin in early February 2020. Cedar Park-based American Constructors is set to complete the facility in January 2021, officials said.