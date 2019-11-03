The Temple College Jazz Ensemble played a variety of big band styles Sunday afternoon at the Mary Alice Marshall Performing Arts Center of Temple College.
Made up of TC students and other musicians, and directed by Colin Mason, the college ensemble was followed by a guest ensemble, the Temple College Alumni Big Band. Mason, a TC music professor and freelance performer and educator in the Austin area, said he got the idea of an alumni ensemble when Sara Harris Baker, chairman of TC’s music department, added an alumni chorale to a choir performance at the college two years ago.
Both jazz ensembles had about 20 musicians, with the traditional big band setup of five saxophones, five trombones and five trumpets. They each also had a rhythm section with a guitar, piano, base and drums.
The TC Jazz Ensemble is open to anybody who would like to play, Mason said, with a preference for TC students, especially music majors.
“One of my bass players drives up from Hutto,” he said.
He also has a few players who attend Texas A&M University-Central Texas in Killeen. For that school, TC teaches all of the upper division courses toward a bachelor’s of education degree in music, he said, as of about two years ago.
Ben Irom, TC professor of music and director of jazz studies, directed one of the numbers by the TC Alumni Big Band. Mason said most of the alumni band members are now working in the music field, although some are following other career paths.
The TC Jazz Ensemble started with “Mexico City Life” by Joe D’Etienne. It followed with “Satin Doll,” arranged by Sammy Nestico.
“That’s one of my favorite arrangements of his,” Mason said.
He then introduced Bob Florence’s “Trash Can City.” Florence was one of Mason’s favorite composers, he said. Florence played with some of the top jazz musicians in Los Angeles and Hollywood in the 1970s and 1980s, he said.
“He called them Bob Florence’s Limited Edition, because he was always using different people,” Mason said. “We’re going to go all trumpet on this.”
The next number, “Together Houses” by Vince Norman, featured Nicholas Trujillo on the alto saxophone.
After the show, Trujillo, a native of Colombia and now a sophomore at TC, said he’s been with the ensemble for two years.
“I’ve been playing the saxophone since I was five,” he said.
He plans to get a bachelor’s degree and then pursue his master’s degree in music, he said.
“I play a little bit of everything, but jazz is what I like,” he said. “I always practice at least two hours a day — one in the morning and one in the afternoon.”
Derek Tarnow, who played the guitar for the TC Alumni Big Band, said he graduated from TC in 2005. He has played professionally in Austin, and is now an elementary music teacher there.
“It was great,” he said of the event. “I was really happy I got the chance to do it.”