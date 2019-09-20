SALADO — A Civil War author and weaponry expert will give a presentation of historic firearms next week.
John C. Perry will present Galloping Thunder: Civil War Carbines at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, in the Salado Museum meeting hall at 423 S. Main St., Salado.
Tickets for the event cost $10 for adults and $5 for children (under 6 free). Tickets can be purchased at the door or online at www.saladomuseum.org.
Mr. Perry will be showing and demonstrating a variety of weapons used by soldiers from 1861 to 1865, including muskets, carbines, pistols, bayonets, sabers and ammunition. His presentation will include information on the evolution of firearms, how weapons affected battle tactics, and the human toil the weapons took. He will also demonstrate how to fire a Civil War musket, carbine and pistol.
“In addition, John has generously donated a framed Spencer carbine bullet found on the Gettysburg battlefield and one of the Civil War books he has written to be used as a fundraiser for the museum,” says Dave Swarthout, Salado Museum executive director said in a news release. “Raffle tickets will be available for attendees to purchase at the event and winning tickets will be drawn at the conclusion of his presentation.”
Perry has been a student of the Civil War ever since he found his first minié ball at the age of eight, which started his lifelong passion of collecting relics and documents from that era. Perry has written several books and his latest book, Weapons of Destruction: The Firearms of the Civil War, is due out next year.