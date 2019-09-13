The city of Belton announced that a boil water notice for an area around Sixth Avenue was lifted this afternoon.
The boil water notice was made after a water main break around 10 a.m. Wednesday near 1100 E. Sixth Ave.
The city issued a precautionary boil water notice to residents who live in the area west of Interstate 35, east of Cori Drive, north of Cheryl Lane. It included the neighborhood of East and West Comay north of E. Sixth Avenue and Palmetto, Forest, Wohleb, River, Live Oak and Elm streets.
Water service was restored by 4 p.m. on Wednesday.
If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact City of Belton Public Works Department at (254) 933-5823.