Temple Fire & Rescue looks forward to sponsoring the Rescue Elves program each year.
This year will be no exception, with the help of donations and toys, department spokesman Julie Powe said.
The program gathers gifts for children ages 0-18, and last year helped 38 families with a total of 133 children.
Rescue Elves gets names of needy children from Temple and Belton school districts.
In 2018, a total of $8,828.67 was received through donations. Currently, the account has about $3,089.22 to start the 2019 program.
Donations by check or unwrapped, new toys or gifts will be accepted through Dec. 6, according to Powe. Financial donations may be mailed to Central Fire Station, Attn: Rescue Elves, 210 N. Third St., Temple, TX 76501.
Donations also can be dropped off at any Temple Fire & Rescue station, Powe said.