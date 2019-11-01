BELTON — A Belton motorist, indicted for intoxication assault with a vehicle causing severe bodily injury, reportedly hit two other vehicles on Aug. 1 before his vehicle went airborne and struck the side of another vehicle.
Jimmy Lee Patterson, 53, was found unresponsive in his front seat, reportedly had two already open whiskey bottles on the floorboard of the vehicle he drove, according to an arrest affidavit issued for a Texas Department of Public Safety charge.
The pursuit began on FM 3219 and continued on FM 439, the affidavit said.
A person in another vehicle was bleeding from the head and mouth, and the vehicle started to catch fire. Witnesses and a Bell County constable’s deputy removed the victim from the vehicle.
According to the affidavit, the victim had multiple fractures of his skull and facial bones, in addition to other injuries.
Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple medical records for Patterson showed he tested positive for THC, a component of marijuana, at the hospital after the collision. He also had a blood alcohol content after the accident of about .235 — almost three times the legal limit.
A warrant was issued Sept. 9 for Patterson’s arrest by Bell County Justice of the Peace Ted Duffield.
Patterson was released Oct. 10 on bonds that totaled $26,500.