Holy Trinity High School placed fifth in the Texas Alliance of Accredited Private Schools Division III One Act State Meet Nov. 12 at the Cailloux Theater in Kerrville.
Four students received honors for their performances in their play, “Beyond Tolerance.” Junior Nathaniel Enriquez was named Best Actor for the meet, senior Reagan Smith and sophomore Grace Morrison were named All-Star Cast, and junior Faithann Go was named Honorable Mention Cast.
Cast and crew totaling 16 students — under the direction of Holy Trinity teacher Alyssa Snyder — advanced to the state meet by placing second in the Diocese of Austin’s district meet on Oct. 24.
“Its message is about how political correctness and the fear of offending people can be a dangerous thing to society and thought,” Snyder said. “Theater of the absurd is kind of the genre it falls into.”
The program has been rehearsing since mid-September, and is Holy Trinity’s third year participating in the One Act Play competition. It also is the second time the school advanced to the state meet.
“I feel really honored to receive this recognition, because it’s such a great award for such a small school and such a singular person,” junior Nathaniel Enriquez said. “It’s not something that often gets to happen at 16 years old.”
Enriquez emphasized how he enjoyed his time on stage with the stage lights shining in his eyes.
“Speaking into a void of blackness while trying to do your best to remember your lines on stage and trying not to get disqualified by going over the time limit … the first time we did that was a really big rush of adrenaline,” he said.
Sophomore Grace Morrison, 15, shared Enriquez’s pride in their performance.
“It was really cool to go on that stage and receive that award ... especially with one of my friends,” Morrison said. “And the show itself was amazing, because I got to grow as a person and as an actress. It was an amazing, beautiful experience.”
Holy Trinity is still finalizing the script for their next play, and is planning to open in the spring, Snyder said.