Bell County commissioners have approved a $2,400 budget item for The Bell County Judge and Commissioners Committee on People with Disabilities.
For years the commissioners have awarded the committee funding to hold its annual Rusty Awards banquet in October. The Commissioners Court also pays for the use of the Bell County Expo Center, where the event is held.
There’s a new county judge and new commissioners who aren’t familiar with the committee, said Peggy Cosner, executive director of the people with disabilities committee.
The banquet honors people in Bell County who have persevered in spite of their physical challenges and advocates who make sure people with challenges are given whatever they need to thrive and have the best possible life.
“We had about 140 people attend the banquet and we received favorable feedback,” Cosner said.
Three county commissioners attended and seemed to enjoy it, she said.
“This year, a number of people who showed up were under the impression they didn’t have to pay,” Cosner said. “So we didn’t collect what we normally do for the meal.”
Money from the tickets helps pay for the individual awards presented and the catered meals.
Those receiving awards received a ticket for themselves and one guest.
The Bell County Judge and Commissioners Committee on People with Disabilities doesn’t collect dues so its ability to raise funds is limited.
“If hadn’t been for the vendors we wouldn’t have been able to cover our costs,” she said.
Cosner said she was asked as a representative of the People with Disabilities Committee to help determine the polling places selected in Temple, Killeen and Belton are accessible.
Event for students
Cheryl Nelson, transition specialist for Temple Independent School District, and Donna Shriner, transition specialist for Belton school district, shared information on some activities planned for students with disabilities and their parents.
Charting the Course: Your Next Adventure Awaits, will be 6-8 p.m. Dec. 3 at the Temple High School 9th Grade Center, 415 31st St.
Those invited include current eighth, ninth and 12th grade students with disabilities — and their parents — enrolled in any public, private, charter or home school.
There will be guest speakers and the possibility to make agency and community connections.
Participants will learn about their next steps toward a future career and learn how to be their best advocates.
For information, call Teresa Chavez at the Region 12 Education Service Center at 254-297-1134.
Job fair planned
Another activity is the Temple Area “Possibilities” Job Fair for high school and college students including young adults with disabilities set for 1-3 p.m. Jan. 24 at Temple College Academic Center, 2600 S. First St.
Employers and business are invited to participate.
To register and reserve a table, contact Towanna Smith, student hireability navigator with Workforce Solutions of Central Texas. Email her at Towanna0402@workforcelink or call 254-394-0536.
Register no later than Jan. 3.