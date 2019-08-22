BELTON — A Temple man accused of hiding a missing man’s pickup was indicted Monday on two charges by a Bell County grand jury.
Palmer Grant Contreras, 35, of Temple, allegedly knew an investigation into a missing person report for Tommy Hebert was in progress and he hid Hebert’s vehicle to impede the investigation, the indictment said.
He was also indicted for possession of a controlled substance less than four grams (repeat offender).
Contreras reportedly told a woman who came to his home while searching for Hebert that he shot him in the chest, disposed of his body and moved the truck.
Hebert, still not located, was last seen between 7 and 8 p.m. on May 27 in the 300 block of East Central Avenue.
Temple Police Department spokesman Cody Weems had no update Thursday in the missing man’s case, he told the Telegram.
Hebert’s son said on May 29 his father was missing and believed to be in danger.
The black Dodge Ram pickup Hebert drove was found the previous day in the 200 block of North General Bruce Drive, about a block away from Temple High School, after it was found missing from Hebert’s home on Lower Troy Road.
Contreras has a previous 2014 conviction for manufacturing or delivering a control substance more than four grams but less than 200 grams.
Another charge was filed against Contreras — possession of child pornography, a third-degree felony.
Child pornography was reportedly seen on Contreras’ cellphone by a Temple Police officer. After a search warrant was obtained and granted and a forensic analysis was completed, a total of 2,599 images were found on the phone. Of those, 616 looked to involve a girl under the age of 18 involved in sexual contact or conduct. Also found were people under the age of 18 who were nude and seen in explicit photos.
Contreras remained Thursday in the Bell County Jail with bonds that totaled $210,000.
Kenneth Hilton Bynum III
Indicted for allegedly laundering more than $2,500 but less than $30,000 was Kenneth Hilton Bynum III, 36, of Temple.
Temple Police officers served a search warrant on July 12 at a home in the 700 block of Bunker Hill Drive and allegedly found plastic boxes with large amounts of what was suspected to be marijuana. The marijuana was found in Bynum’s bedroom and living room, an affidavit said.
Also found was $8,216, which Bynum told officers he used to buy more marijuana. He said $5,000 of the money was from working “side jobs,” but Bynum couldn’t prove he worked anywhere.
Bynum was released from custody Aug. 2 after he posted $20,000 bond, Bell County Chief Deputy Chuck Cox said.
Others indictments
• Samantha Leanne Cortez, 23, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance less than four grams.
• Brenden Wayne Perry, 23, of Temple, evading arrest with a vehicle (repeat offender), unlawful possession of a firearm.
• Kyle Ray Pruett, 35, of Belton, possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
• Andres Nieto, 54, of Belton, possession of a controlled substance less than four grams.
• Wendy Sue McCaleb, 52, of Belton, harassment of a public servant.
• Marlena Beatrice Leija, 25, of Belton, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance between 200 and 400 grams.
• Deshaun Terrell Dees, 24, of Temple, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance between 200 and 400 grams.
• Harmony Love, 26, of Burnet, tampering with physical evidence.
• Loggan Pedigo, 21, of Katy, theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000, unauthorized use of a vehicle, debit card abuse, credit card abuse.
• Brittaney Gauna, 26, of San Angelo, driving while intoxicated with child under the age of 15.
• Jill Leighann Handy, 26, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
• Jasmine Leigh Lovelady, 38, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
• Jared Brown, 21, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
• Jacob Less Eads, 30, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
• Shea Tonia Misner, 47, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance less than four grams.
• Jazmyne Vicks, 23, of Killeen, possession of a controlled substance between four and 200 grams.
• Raphael Desmond Buhl Jr., 27, of Rosebud, evading arrest with a vehicle.
• Brandie Moore, 39, of Temple, burglary of a habitation with intent to commit theft.
• Heather Michelle Hickey, 19, of Temple, assault of a family or a household member by strangulation.
The grand jury issued 48 indictments and took no action on one case.