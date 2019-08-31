For many, turning 100 is a landmark event that needs to be celebrated — but that’s not the case for soon-to-be centenarian Joe Flores.
Flores said that turning 100 is the same as any other day for him.
“It’s just another year I guess,” Flores said. “I just (live) day by day, I don’t think about nothing else. I may live tomorrow or I may go tomorrow, I don’t know.”
In addition to a party put on by his family, Flores also will receive a birthday party from the Temple chapter of the Veterans of Foreign Wars since he served in World War II.
Flores was born in Temple on Sept. 9, 1919. He later joined the military as a communications worker, baker and cook in 1941 and served through the end of World War II until 1946.
After the war, Flores returned to Temple and opened two dry cleaners and a bar. Despite his age, Flores still personally runs his bar, Pop a Top, which he opens Fridays, Saturdays and sometimes Sundays.
According to his son-in-law Steve Castillo, Flores still remembers much of what Temple has done and looked like over the past 100 years. This includes recounting memories of his friends in city government, and old buildings that have long since been torn down for new construction.
“He is historian of how Temple has changed,” Castillo said. “He still remembers buildings that used to be here that are no longer here, along with what street they were on.”
In addition to being a longtime businessman in Temple, Flores has been a long-term member of the city’s VFW Post No. 1820, another reason why the chapter will be holding a party for him. VFW’s party will be held Friday, Sept. 6, at the chapter’s building in Temple, 3302 Airport Road.
Jimmy Douglas, post commander, said the group’s mission is to provide support for veterans and their families while also allowing them to have a place to feel comfortable and relax.
“(Flores) is one of our few World War II vets that are still around, so we tend to show that kind of respect to our members for those events when we have them,” Douglas said. “To celebrate that centennial of being 100, that is landmark. We want to celebrate all of our veterans, especially those who are from the era of World War II or I.”
On top of Temple’s chapter of the VFW, Belton’s VFW post decided to do something for the centenarian. The Belton post, Castillo said, told Flores they are creating him a memory blanket that has his military dates on it amongst other information.
The day after the VFW’s party, many members of Flores’s family will be coming from all over the country to his bar to celebrate his birthday. This gathering will see four generations of the family gather in Temple, all for one man.
When asked what his secret was to a long life, something he has done for his entire life, Flores laughed and said “rum and Coke.”
Castillo said that in the 50 years he has been married to Flores’ daughter, he has seen Flores have at least one of the drinks a day.
“When I was overseas, and in San Francisco, all they had was rum and Coke. So I got used to it,” Flores said.