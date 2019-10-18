LITTLE RIVER-ACADEMY — An Academy Independent School District special education teacher’s resigned Thursday, the district said in response to a Telegram open records request.
Superintendent Billy Harlan supplied the Telegram on Friday with the names and employment dates of all of the elementary school special education teachers for the 2019-2020 school years in response to a Telegram request sent to him Thursday. The information showed Karen Hoelker’s last day was Thursday.
Hoelker’s photo and email were still on the school’s website Friday. She did not respond to phone calls or texts requesting comment.
She initially was removed Oct. 10 from the campus by a school resource officer after it was decided an investigation was necessary. Hoelker, who taught at the elementary school for three years, was put on paid administrative leave.
Harlan said the teacher was removed from the classroom “as we were made aware of an incident that occurred on campus” that reportedly involved her. Although the district believed it was serious enough to look into, Harlan said the investigation wasn’t criminal in nature.
An opening for an Academy ISD special education teacher on the elementary campus was posted Thursday on the TalentEd job listing website.
The Telegram previously filed an open records request for the teacher’s name and for the subject of the investigation that led to her removal from her classroom, but the reason for her removal hasn’t been provided.
Hoelker is a former president of the Little River-Academy Volunteer Fire Department.