Temple has talent — and that’s the focus of a Temple College fundraiser.
The TC Young Adult LULAC Council No. 22305 will host a “Temple Has Talent” fundraiser from 12:30 to 5 p.m. Sunday in the Arnold Student Union, 2600 S. First St.
The event will include music, food, games, raffles and vendors selling makeup, jewelry and more. Raffle prizes include a 20-pound turkey, a 50-pound bag of Maseca flour and a Michael Kors purse. A 50/50 cash raffle also will be held.
The talent portion of the event will be held from 3-4 p.m. and is open to residents of all ages.
Judges from the college and the community will judge acts based on appearance, performance and uniqueness. Anyone interested in participating in the talent show can register from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Prizes will include Visa gift cards in varying amounts.
There is a $5 entry fee for the talent show, but the event itself is free and open to the public.
Proceeds from the event will benefit LULAC Legacy Scholarships, available to all students attending Temple College. The next scholarships will be awarded in March 2020.
For more information, contact Erica Mendoza at 254-228-7275