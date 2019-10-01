BELTON — A capital murder trial scheduled Monday didn’t occur.
A continuance was granted by Bell County Judge Paul LePak for the jury trial against Cash Le’Anthony Hilliard, 19, of Temple, because the defense received more information and needed more time to review it, Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza said.
A status hearing is scheduled for Thursday, according to Garza.
Hilliard was in the Bell County Jail Tuesday, held in lieu of bonds that totaled $1,275,000. In addition to the murder charge, he is also charged with assaulting a public servant and aggravated robbery.
He is the one who allegedly shot and killed Savion Manuel, 19, of Copperas Cove, on March 19, 2018. Manuel died of gunshot wounds to his chest.
Reportedly committing the murder with Hilliard was Kevin Hambrick, now 18, who was certified to stand trial as an adult. Hambrick was 16 when the shooting occurred. He is charged with capital murder by terroristic threat/other felony and aggravated robbery. His bonds Tuesday totaled $250,000.
The robbery’s purpose was to get a gaming system from Manuel, according to an arrest affidavit.
The shooting happened in a van near Saulsbury and Betsy Ross drives in Temple.
CPR was started when Manuel was found, but he didn’t survive the shooting.
Three teens were found hiding inside a home in the 800 block of Betsy Ross Drive, according to the affidavit. The search for the teens even involved a Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter.
At first believed to be part of the homicide but later discovered to be a witness was Marqus Kejuaan Brown.