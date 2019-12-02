Two firearms were taken Sunday in two separate incidents, according to Temple Police Department reports.
The first report came at about 12:50 p.m. from a resident in the 700 block of Marlandwood Drive. The victim said two delivery men delivered a bed to her residence and left — and she found her firearm was gone, Temple Police Department spokesman Cody Weems said.
The report didn’t indicate the company delivered the bed.
Another victim at about 5:30 p.m. went to the Temple Police Department lobby and said a handgun and a gold wedding ring were both taken from a burglarized vehicle. The incident allegedly happened at Chappell Hill Apartments, 3009 Ira Young Drive, according to Weems. The victim said he walked up to his vehicle and the door was open. The report didn’t say if the vehicle was locked.
Both cases are active.