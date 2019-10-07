Temple Fire & Rescue responded to a fire at a residence Monday morning in the 1000 block of South 47th Street in Temple.
Steve Wilson, whose parents lived at the home for 30 years, said the cause of the fire was probably an electrical junction box that was recently damaged from a large water leak.
Temple Fire & Rescue arrived at the fire to see flames erupting through the ceiling. Fire damage is mainly limited to the kitchen, according to Wilson, but there is extensive smoke damage to the house. Wilson was preparing to move some of the home’s contents Monday to his sister’s home in Temple. Nobody was living at the home.