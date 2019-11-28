Belton residents Crissy Clawson and Heidi Powell were clad in warm athletic gear Thursday morning.
“What are we doing out here today? It’s cold!” Powell said, as she stretched to prepare for her run.
Clawson and Powell were part of more than 950 people who participated in the city of Temple’s ninth annual Turkey Trot — a 5-kilometer run on Pepper Creek Trail, 546 N. Kegley Road.
“We thought it would be a fun way to start the day,” Clawson said.
Tracy Klusacek, Temple’s adult and youth athletic coordinator, said the number of participants this year was slightly lower than last year’s Turkey Trot. More than 1,000 people ran in last year’s event. The first Turkey Trot had more than 400 participants.
“I’m thinking the weather might have held some people off this morning,” Klusacek said. “It was supposed to rain then it did, then it didn’t and it’s changed. I think everyone watched the weather.”
It was in the 40s around 8 a.m. when the race started, according to the National Weather Service. There was some light rain, too.
Clawson was excited for the race despite the dreary Thanksgiving Day weather.
“This is my first time. We work out together and our trainer kind of encouraged us to come out here” she said.
Klusacek said the Turkey Trot — sponsored by the Carlson Law Firm — is a fun way to kick off the holiday.
“It gives people an opportunity to get some exercise in and not feel so guilty about the calories that they’re going to intake today,” Klusacek said. “Everyone is just happy and elated to be here. They’re spending time with their families.”
Powell had a more festive way of describing the annual run: “We’re going to wobble before we gobble.”