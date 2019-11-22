Temple Police Department is still accepting applications for its Blue Santa Program.
The application deadline has been extended through Sunday, Dec. 1. Applications can be picked up at the police department’s lobby, 209 E. Ave. A.
Donations of new boys and books for children have made a difference for more than 2,000 Temple children since 2012.
Donations may be dropped off at Dapper & Dashin’ on Scott Boulevard, Lamar Middle School, Fossum Dental Group on Blue Meadows Drive, the Temple Police Department lobby and North West Hills Self Storage on Cottingham Drive.
The department’s first Blue Santa Golf Tournament in July raised more than $7,500 to provide Christmas and essential items for local children and families.