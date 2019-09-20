Entertainer Movin’ Melvin Brown will dance and sing at the Temple VA Saturday.
Brown, 74, will perform at 2 p.m. at the Olin E. Teague Veterans’ Medical Center, 1901 Veterans Memorial Drive in Temple.
Brown, described as one of the last of the great song and dance men, has performed worldwide and appeared alongside artists such as Lionel Richie, BB King, Stevie Wonder and James Brown.
“Melvin turned 74 this year, but no one who sees and hears him sing and tap dance at the same time to high energy numbers, wants to believe that,” his manager Francesca Sansalone said in a news release. “He does it all on stage.”
Brown is the founder of Tap Dance into Health website. For more information, visit www.movinmelvin.com and www.TapdanceIntoHealth.com.