A special “send off” for Temple Police Chief Floyd Mitchell is planned 5-6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Temple Independent School District Administration Building’s board room.
Temple’s chief since 2015, Mitchell was recently selected as the next leader of the Lubbock Police Department.
Mitchell’s selection will be confirmed Oct. 22 by the Lubbock City Council. He should begin his new position Nov. 11.
Mitchell previously told Temple Mayor Tim Davis he was ready for another challenge, but will continue to do all the duties of the chief of police as long as he is here.
An interim Temple Police chief has not been named yet, but the search for a new police chief will begin “as soon as possible,” Davis said.
Mitchell has more than 29 years in law enforcement. He previously served on the Kansas City, Mo., police force. He is a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Baker University. He is a Master Certified Peace Officer in Texas and a graduate of the FBI National Academy.
“First and foremost, I’d like to begin by expressing how truly honored I am to be selected as Lubbock’s chief of police,” Mitchell said. “I look forward to working with each member of the department and the citizens of Lubbock in continuing its great tradition of public safety and community engagement.”
The public is welcome to attend the “send off” to thank Mitchell for his service to Temple.