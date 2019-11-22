BELTON — Residents made it clear to the Commissioners Court this week that the proposed switch to Election Day countywide vote centers is the right direction for Bell County.
Around 35 people attended a public hearing Thursday evening to sound off on the proposed changes to Election Day voting locations — a move supported by local political party leaders. Thirteen people spoke.
The proposed switch would allow Bell County residents to cast their ballots at any polling location on Election Day. This would be similar to the county’s early voting period.
Elections Administrator Melinda Luedecke and Bell County Judge David Blackburn said the county’s growing population is a key factor pushing them to participate in the Secretary of State’s countywide polling places program.
Blackburn estimated the county having a population of 380,000. Each of the 48 voting precincts in Bell County, Luedecke said, should have about 5,000 people.
“We are not in balance right now,” the county judge said.
Luedecke explained that 19 voting precincts have a population greater than the 5,000 limit established after redistricting in 2011. Two more precincts are inching closer to that number, she added.
“At this point, if we look at redistricting and getting locations under that 5,000 to allow for growth, we’re looking at 21 plus additional precincts in Bell County,” Luedecke said, estimating the number of new voting precincts that may be created after redistricting in 2021.
Nolanville resident Irene Andrews, who has worked as a poll worker, said she has dealt with voters who have been sent to the wrong precinct. Currently, residents who vote on Election Day must go to their precinct polling location.
“Even human error can cost someone the right to vote. This should eliminate that,” she said.
She suggested to the Commissioners Court that they will need an advertising blitz to tell residents about the changes — if approved. Bell County is aiming to have the changes in place for the March 3 primary election.
Temple resident David Carter is a precinct judge. Initially, he said, he was hesitant about the switch. He thought the consolidation of the county’s 46 polling locations to 34 on Election Day would cause longer lines.
But Carter realized that it would make voting easier for residents who live in Temple and work on Fort Hood or vice versa.
“This is certainly going to be a benefit for them,” Carter said. “We’re going in the right direction.”
Killeen resident Melissa Brown echoed Carter.
“This could be a way to increase engagement and get soldiers more involved in our community,” she said.
Luedecke said 34 potential voting sites have been selected by an advisory committee, composed of representatives from political parties, local governments and minority organizations. There are 13 locations in the Killeen-Harker Heights-Nolanville area; 10 in Temple; four in Belton; and seven polls in smaller cities and more rural areas of Bell County.
“We kept all of the locations that we already use and narrowed them to the list we have here,” Luedecke said, stressing that rural areas are well represented in the list.
The Commissioners Court is expected to consider signing off on its application Dec. 2 and Blackburn will submit it to the state Dec. 5.
Blackburn said he is unsure of when the Secretary of State’s office will notify the county about its application. The state has not issued its 2020 guidelines for the countywide polling place program.
PROPOSED COUNTYWIDE VOTING CENTERS
Bell County Elections Administrator Melinda Luedecke presented a list of possible Election Day voting locations if the Texas Secretary of State approves the county’s application for countywide vote centers. The proposed locations are:
Temple and Belton — Lakeview Baptist Church; Belton Nazarene Church; Belton Senior Center; the county annexes in Temple and Belton; First Church of the Nazarene; Trinity Lutheran Church; Temple Brethren Church; Immanuel Lutheran Church; Immanuel Baptist Church; VFD Post No. 1820; the Frank W. Mayborn Civic & Convention Center; Bethel Assembly Church; and the Wilson Park Recreation Center.
Rural — Kuhlman Civic Center in Holland; Salado Church of Christ; Bliss Community Center in Little River-Academy; First Baptist Church Rogers; St. Joseph Catholic Church Fellowship Hall in Burlington; First Baptist Church Moffat; and the Troy Community Center
Killeen, Harker Heights and Nolanville — Robert M. Shoemaker High School; Roy J. Smith Middle School; Palo Alto Middle School; Bell County Annex in Killeen; Liberty Christian Center; Killeen Community Center; Grace Christian Center; Killeen Senior Center at Lions Club Park; First Baptist Church of Trimmier; Harker Heights Parks & Recreation Center; St. Paul Chong Hasang Catholic Church; Cornerstone Baptist Church; and the J.W. Sims Community Center.