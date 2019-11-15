BELTON — Belton Independent School District announced the recommendation of Stacie Seveska as Belton Middle School Principal on Thursday, Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources Todd Schiller announced.
Seveska — currently serving as the district’s director of Student Services — will remain in her role as she begins developing plans and staffing arrangements for Belton Middle School’s 2020 fall opening.
“As director of Student Services, Stacie will continue administering policies for the district in … discipline and attendance, and have a seat at the table in continued conversations about campus staff maintaining the safety, security and inclusivity of their learning environment,” Schiller said in a news release. “This work will allow for a productive period of transition, as decisions made in these areas will also directly impact the systems and processes she establishes when BHS9 is repurposed into the district’s fourth middle school campus next year.”
Seveska said she is ecstatic for the opportunity to serve Belton ISD as principal of Belton Middle School.
“The middle school years are vital in the development of children and what happens during these few short years will have a lasting impression on their future growth,” Seveska said in the release. “I truly appreciate the opportunity to foster this important time in their development.”
Seveska has spent 19 years working in education, serving as a teacher, coach, assistant principal and associate principal. She received her bachelor’s degree in kinesiology/biology from East Texas Baptist University before earning a master’s degree in education administration and supervision from the University of Phoenix.
“I’m looking forward to learning and growing with our students, working together with our faculty and staff, and partnering with parents and community members,” Seveska said. “By working collectively, we can achieve our ultimate goal of creating a united community of learning at Belton Middle School that focuses on success for all students.”
The Belton ISD board of trustees will consider Schiller’s recommendation in their meeting at 5 p.m. Monday in the Pittenger Fine Arts Center, district spokeswoman Elizabeth Cox said.