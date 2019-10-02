What happened to two young children found dead Monday in a Temple home was still unclear Wednesday.
Autopsies were performed Wednesday morning on a 1-year-old girl and a 2-year-old boy found by Temple Police officers during a welfare check in the 1500 block of South 35th Street.
Temple Police officers traveled to Dallas to attend the autopsies of the children who had been dead for “quite some time,” according to officials.
Bell County Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman was briefed Wednesday about the preliminary results of the two autopsies by Temple Police investigators.
“The autopsy results are still pending and the investigation is still active,” was all Coleman could say.
Two girls, ages 4 and 6, were found alive in the home, along with the mother of the four children.
The children are currently in the custody of Child Protective Services and are in foster care after a Bell County judge signed a temporary order that replaced an emergency order issued Monday.
The mother was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple and seemed to be in a catatonic state. The girls were taken to Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Medical Center.
The condition and location of the mother, whose name was not yet released Wednesday by Temple Police Department, was unknown by press time.
Neighbors, residents talk about the loss
The mother and the children were last seen Thursday by neighbors, and nothing strange or unusual was observed by area residents, neighbors said Monday.
“She was seen walking her babies to school,” Cristina Duran said Wednesday night. “She was a very, very nice woman from what I got to see of her. I don’t know what you’ve heard but, for me and in our neighborhood, she was very nice and her babies were well-kept. She was a very happy person and so were her babies. They smiled every morning.”
Duran, who lives on South 35th Street, talked Tuesday night at a memorial service held in conjunction with National Night Out.
“We’ve had another murder down the street. This is not our first one,” she said. “We’re here to be aware, to protect our families,” Duran said. “If y’all ever need anything, you guys ask. We’re here.”
Duran said a prayer in honor of the “two beautiful babies that were smiling every morning.”
“I know they (the babies) are smiling down now. Thank you for allowing them into our lives, even if it was for a short moment,” Duran prayed. “Wrap your arms around your neighbors and our community,” Duran said.
The Lord’s Prayer was said by those in attendance as the memorial ended.